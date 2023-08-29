DG Livestock South visits flood hit areas in Jalalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) of Livestock in South Punjab Dr Mehmood Ijaz Gursi paid a visit to flood-affected areas of Moza Motha Janobi Sutlej River in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala, here Tuesday.

On the occasion, Deputy Director (DD) of Livestock Dr Jamshed Akhtar gave a briefing to the DG about the flood in Sutlej River, vaccination and treatment of animals in these areas, and flood relief camps established by the department in the flood-hit areas.

Dr Mahmood Ijaz Gursi also visited the flood relief camp in Kotla Chakar.

On the occasion, he checked the performance of the staff deputed at the camp and directed staff to fully cooperate with the livestock breeders during this difficult time.

He also ordered to ensure the vaccination of animals in the flood-affected areas of Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala and provided animal treatment facilities free of cost.

The livestock department stood by with cattle breeders during this difficult time, he concluded.