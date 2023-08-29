Open Menu

DG Livestock South Visits Flood Hit Areas In Jalalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2023 | 02:10 PM

DG Livestock South visits flood hit areas in Jalalpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) of Livestock in South Punjab Dr Mehmood Ijaz Gursi paid a visit to flood-affected areas of Moza Motha Janobi Sutlej River in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala, here Tuesday.

On the occasion, Deputy Director (DD) of Livestock Dr Jamshed Akhtar gave a briefing to the DG about the flood in Sutlej River, vaccination and treatment of animals in these areas, and flood relief camps established by the department in the flood-hit areas.

Dr Mahmood Ijaz Gursi also visited the flood relief camp in Kotla Chakar.

On the occasion, he checked the performance of the staff deputed at the camp and directed staff to fully cooperate with the livestock breeders during this difficult time.

He also ordered to ensure the vaccination of animals in the flood-affected areas of Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala and provided animal treatment facilities free of cost.

The livestock department stood by with cattle breeders during this difficult time, he concluded.

Related Topics

Punjab Flood Visit Jalalpur Pirwala Jamshed (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

6 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the ..

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE government participates in Digital Economy Min ..

UAE government participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

36 minutes ago
 UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 s ..

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 since opening

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate ..

Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

1 hour ago
 ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

15 hours ago
 Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

15 hours ago
 UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

15 hours ago
 Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi ..

Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi move

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan