DG NAB-KP terms academia, youth participation in war against corruption imperative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) Farooq Naser Awan Wednesday said that in the light of Chairman NAB's Vision a number of anti-corruption awareness activities are being carried out throughout the province to eliminate corruption from the society.

He said"The active participation of academia and upcoming young generation is important in war against corruption to make the society corruption free." He was addressing a Provincial Level Essay Writing Competition on the topic of "NAB- A Constraint or Catalyst of Economic Development " organized by NAB KP under annual anticorruption awareness campaign 2021.

Students from universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in competition and wrote thought provoking essays on the subject.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest Director General NAB KP Farooq Naser Awan. Later, chief guest gave away prizes and certificates to the position holders of the essay writing competitions.