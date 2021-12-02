UrduPoint.com

DG NAB-KP Terms Academia, Youth Participation In War Against Corruption Imperative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:10 AM

DG NAB-KP terms academia, youth participation in war against corruption imperative

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) Farooq Naser Awan Wednesday said that in the light of Chairman NAB's Vision a number of anti-corruption awareness activities are being carried out throughout the province to eliminate corruption from the society.

He said"The active participation of academia and upcoming young generation is important in war against corruption to make the society corruption free." He was addressing a Provincial Level Essay Writing Competition on the topic of "NAB- A Constraint or Catalyst of Economic Development " organized by NAB KP under annual anticorruption awareness campaign 2021.

Students from universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in competition and wrote thought provoking essays on the subject.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest Director General NAB KP Farooq Naser Awan. Later, chief guest gave away prizes and certificates to the position holders of the essay writing competitions.

Related Topics

Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Young Event From

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.