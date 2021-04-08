UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG PHA For Early Completion Of Landscaping

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:47 PM

DG PHA for early completion of landscaping

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza directed officials concerned to ensure early completion of landscaping around Labour Complex in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza directed officials concerned to ensure early completion of landscaping around Labour Complex in Multan.

During his visit of the Labour Complex alongwith Director Works Punjab Muhammad Maozam here on Thursday to review ongoing development projects, DG PHA said that development projects were being completed at a rapid pace including landscaping and beautification of green belts.

He said that plantation of the seasonal flowers has also been completed in the complex while green belts being beautified.

Syed Shafqat Raza added that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum facilities for the masses.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Visit All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Labour

Recent Stories

SM completes Ramadan preparations, sets service ce ..

19 minutes ago

Dr Fehmida discuss matters on veterinary education ..

10 seconds ago

Minister urges vaccination of poor at special disc ..

11 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court seeks report from registrar o ..

13 seconds ago

31 more test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

15 seconds ago

Big beats: Gorilla chest thumps 'signal' body size ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.