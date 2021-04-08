DG PHA for early completion of landscaping

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza directed officials concerned to ensure early completion of landscaping around Labour Complex in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza directed officials concerned to ensure early completion of landscaping around Labour Complex in Multan.

During his visit of the Labour Complex alongwith Director Works Punjab Muhammad Maozam here on Thursday to review ongoing development projects, DG PHA said that development projects were being completed at a rapid pace including landscaping and beautification of green belts.

He said that plantation of the seasonal flowers has also been completed in the complex while green belts being beautified.

Syed Shafqat Raza added that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum facilities for the masses.