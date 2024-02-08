DG Rangers assesses election security, orders enhanced measures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Director General (DG) of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas undertook a comprehensive tour of various locales in Karachi in connection with the general election underway across the country.

His itinerary included the Civic Center, Karsaz, Drig Road, Mazar-e-Quaid, Dawood Chowrangi, Indus Chowrangi, Korangi, Qayyumabad, Nursery, Lasbela, Golimar, board Office, North Nazimabad, Sakhi Hasan, Nagan Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth, Gadap, Malir Halt, and surrounding areas, where he meticulously assessed the security situation.

During his visit, the area sector commanders provided a thorough briefing to the DG Rangers on the security measures implemented by the Rangers.

A particular focus was placed on evaluating the security status around the highly sensitive polling stations, prompting directives to enhance security arrangements.

Emphasizing preparedness, the DG Rangers affirmed the readiness of Sindh Rangers' quick response teams to address any potential challenges, working in tandem with the Pakistan Army, Police, and other relevant agencies.

He reiterated his commitment to uphold the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ensuring its full implementation.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, approximately 10,000 Rangers personnel were deployed across the province for security duties during the national general election, with around 6,000 personnel dedicated to Karachi alone.