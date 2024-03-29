Open Menu

DG Rangers Chairs Security Meeting To Assess Law And Order Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

DG Rangers chairs security meeting to assess law and order situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A high level security meeting was convened at the Headquarters Pakistan Rangers Sindh under the chairmanship of Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas to assess the overall law and order situation in the city.

According to Rangers spokesperson on Friday, high-ranking officials from various departments including Commissioner Karachi, Additional IGP - Karachi, Special Branch, DIGP - CTD, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, DIGPs of Special Branch, East, South, West, CIA, Traffic, Rangers, and sensitive institutions participated in the conference.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the special security measures for the martrydom day of Hazrat Ali (A.

S), Easter, Ramzan's last ten days, and Eid-ul-Fitr, with confirmation of actions to be taken in this regard.

The conference emphasized on intensified patrols to curb street crime, increased snap-checking, and formation of a joint action plan utilizing modern technology for the apprehension of criminals.

It was stressed in the meeting that in light of the directives issued, utmost efforts will be made to ensure full compliance with existing laws and codes of conduct.

Law enforcement agencies, on the occasion, reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the security situation, with a stern focus on curbing any form of religious intolerance, forced conversions, extortion, and extremism.

