DG Rangers Chairs Security Meeting To Assess Law And Order Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A high level security meeting was convened at the Headquarters Pakistan Rangers Sindh under the chairmanship of Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas to assess the overall law and order situation in the city.
According to Rangers spokesperson on Friday, high-ranking officials from various departments including Commissioner Karachi, Additional IGP - Karachi, Special Branch, DIGP - CTD, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, DIGPs of Special Branch, East, South, West, CIA, Traffic, Rangers, and sensitive institutions participated in the conference.
During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the special security measures for the martrydom day of Hazrat Ali (A.
S), Easter, Ramzan's last ten days, and Eid-ul-Fitr, with confirmation of actions to be taken in this regard.
The conference emphasized on intensified patrols to curb street crime, increased snap-checking, and formation of a joint action plan utilizing modern technology for the apprehension of criminals.
It was stressed in the meeting that in light of the directives issued, utmost efforts will be made to ensure full compliance with existing laws and codes of conduct.
Law enforcement agencies, on the occasion, reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the security situation, with a stern focus on curbing any form of religious intolerance, forced conversions, extortion, and extremism.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Working on strategy to carry out structural reforms, expand tax base: Finance Minister8 minutes ago
-
Police finalize tight security arrangements for Good Friday, Easter8 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six drug dealers with over six kg hashish18 minutes ago
-
US President Joe Biden writes to PM Shehbaz, assures US full support in confronting challenges28 minutes ago
-
President for promoting barter trade, economic ties with Iran28 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts urged to stop drug abuse in educational institutions28 minutes ago
-
Federal, provincial govts on same page to address Balochistan issues: CM Balochistan28 minutes ago
-
Man killed over old enmity38 minutes ago
-
Eid special discount inaugurates on handicrafts products38 minutes ago
-
High Commission of Malaysia denotes essential educational materials to Islamabad Model College38 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices on Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of papers for Senate elections38 minutes ago
-
Sarbuland congratulates senators elected uncontested on general, technocrat, women’s seats38 minutes ago