DG SEPA for installation of waste water treatment facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Director General of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal has issued a directives to all trade and industry associations in Karachi, mandating the installation of waste water treatment facilities.

This decisive action aims to halt the discharge of untreated effluent into the Arabian Sea, which has been causing significant harm to the marine ecosystem and life.

The directive cites Section 11 of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014, which obligates industries, businesses, and other entities to prevent pollution of the air, water and land.

Furthermore, Section 21 empowers SEPA to enforce these regulations and take appropriate action against those who fail to comply.

The Director General's letter serves as a stern warning to the industries that do not adhere to these regulations and fail to install necessary treatment plants will face legal consequences. This measure underscores SEPA's commitment to safeguarding the environment and ensuring sustainable industrial practices.