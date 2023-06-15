DG Social Welfare visits Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Social Welfare Punjab Mudassar Riaz Malik on Thursday visited Faisalabad and inaugurated renovation work of social welfare complex.

He visited various sections of the welfare complex and distributed certificates among the newly recruited social welfare officers in a ceremony.

He also visited Sanat Zar, Dar-ul-Amaan and Children Home and interacted with the inmates of these houses.

He said that the government was committed and paying full attention for provision of social welfare facilities to the masses. In this connection, new programs would be introduced for the welfare of special persons and aged people, he added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar, Director Social Welfare Muzammal Yar, Deputy Director Amina Alam, social worker Dr Jaffar Hasan Mubarak and others were also present on the occasion.