Dialysis machines at DHQ hospital, Chakwal, start functioning

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Three dialyses machines have become functional at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Chakwal, donated by a philanthropist.

According to a statement, Deputy Commissioner Dr Zeeshan Hanif inaugurated the facility. With the addition of theses machines, the total number increased to ten at the hospital.

The DC appreciated the role of Haji Amir Hussain Jafri, who donated the three machines and one Reverse Osmosis Plant (RO) costing around Rs 10 million by joining hands with the hospital to serve the ailing humanity.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Health Authority Dr Abdul Razzaq said that the hospital needed 20 more dialysis machines to deal with the increasing number of kidney patients.