DIC recover missing cell phones worth Rs. 0.25 mln

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Police's Digital Investigation Cell (DIC) on Wednesday recovered stolen and missing cell phones worth Rs 0.25 million and handed these over to the owners.

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Salam Shaikh, DIC team, headed by Inspector Malik Qamar-uz-Zaman, has recovered missing mobile phones through digital software technology.

The office superintendent of SSP office Ayaz Mehmood Siddiqui and In-charge DIC Inspector Qamar -uz- Zaman have handed these recovered cell phones to the owners who had registered complaints with Digital Investigation Cell set up at SSP office.

The mobile phone owners also expressed gratitude to the DIC and Hyderabad Police for immediate recovery of their missing phones.