Differently-abled artist presents handmade poster painting to CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :A differently-abled artist Umer Jaral presented a handmade poster painting to Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

The CM expressed his compassion and announced the exhibition of Umer Jaral's artworks.

"Umer Jaral is very special to us, and his passion is admirable," he added. Society should value differently-abled persons like Umer Jaral as the Punjab government is on the path of making them a useful organ of society, he concluded.

Umer Jaral (33), suffering from cerebral palsy, expressed the desire to meet CM through social media. He also presented a portrait to the chairman PTI Imran Khan.