DIG Engages Police For Polio Eradication Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police range (DIG) has created a security plan for anti-polio campaign drive in all the five districts of Larkana Range on Monday.

484 mobile and 493 transit teams have been created in the five districts of the range including Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kandhkot while 5762 police officers and personnel will perform their duties during the anti-polio campaign.

Special control rooms have been established in all and in the DIG office too, where the SSPs of the respective districts will monitor the security themselves.

DIG Larkana said that any kind of negligence or carelessness during the duty of anti-polio campaign will be unacceptable.

