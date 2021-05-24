UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Orders Stern Action Against Land Grabbers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:58 PM

DIG orders stern action against land grabbers

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad Police Afzaal Ahmed Kousar ordered strict action against Qabza Mafia, extortionists and criminals throughout the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad Police Afzaal Ahmed Kousar ordered strict action against Qabza Mafia, extortionists and criminals throughout the city.

He was chairing a meeting here Monday to review the crime situation in the city. SSP Operations, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SPs of all the four zones, SDPOs and SHOs of all the police stations were present on the occasion. The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the DIG said that the department would continue to follow the zero tolerance policy on corruption which would help eradicate crime from the city. He directed the participants of the meeting to ensure security of life and property of the residents as per the vision of IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

He told the concerned to collect solid and irrefutable evidence in crime cases so that the accused could be punished under the law.

The DIG said that the investigation officers must remain in touch with the complainants and apprise them about progress in the case so that public trust in police could be restored. He strictly directed the concerned not to implicate any innocent in the case.

He directed the SHOs to ensure their presence in the police stations from 3pm to 5pm and listen to the complainants directly. He said the officers with poor performance would be demoted.

He also announced commendation certificates for SDPO Bhara Kahu and Ramana, SHOs of police station Sihala, Ramana, Noon, and Shams Colony.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Police Poor Police Station Progress Criminals All From IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

16 minutes ago

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

2 hours ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

3 hours ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.