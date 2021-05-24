DIG orders stern action against land grabbers

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad Police Afzaal Ahmed Kousar ordered strict action against Qabza Mafia, extortionists and criminals throughout the city

He was chairing a meeting here Monday to review the crime situation in the city. SSP Operations, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SPs of all the four zones, SDPOs and SHOs of all the police stations were present on the occasion. The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the DIG said that the department would continue to follow the zero tolerance policy on corruption which would help eradicate crime from the city. He directed the participants of the meeting to ensure security of life and property of the residents as per the vision of IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

He told the concerned to collect solid and irrefutable evidence in crime cases so that the accused could be punished under the law.

The DIG said that the investigation officers must remain in touch with the complainants and apprise them about progress in the case so that public trust in police could be restored. He strictly directed the concerned not to implicate any innocent in the case.

He directed the SHOs to ensure their presence in the police stations from 3pm to 5pm and listen to the complainants directly. He said the officers with poor performance would be demoted.

He also announced commendation certificates for SDPO Bhara Kahu and Ramana, SHOs of police station Sihala, Ramana, Noon, and Shams Colony.