UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Prisons Visits Camp Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:12 PM

DIG prisons visits Camp Jail

Lahore Region Prisons DIG Malik Mubashir Ahmad Khan visited the district camp jail here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Region Prisons DIG Malik Mubashir Ahmad Khan visited the district camp jail here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, he reviewed the welfare, discipline, coronavirus free environment and security of prisoners in the Camp Jail.

The DIG directed to maintain good governance in all sections. He stressed the need for maintaining discipline in the jail and strict supervision of the jail staff.� He also reviewed the steps taken by the government for the welfare of prisoners, visited the quarantine centre and commended the prison staff and medical staff for making the prison coronavirus free.

� Malik Mubashir listened to the problems of prisoners and issued on the spot orders for the redressal for the same.

He said the policy of zero tolerance against corruption would be followed, adding that no concession would be made for guilty persons in their duties.

Superintendent District Camp Jail Lahore Asad Javedand other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Jail Same All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department launches real estate promoti ..

1 hour ago

InfinixHot 9 play,more storage, more fun!

1 hour ago

CBUAE publishes financial stability report

1 hour ago

SEC approves ‘Esnad’ initiative submitted by S ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan condoles with Turkey over deaths in firew ..

1 hour ago

PSL-V: Broadcasters seek action against PCB on ins ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.