DIG prisons visits Camp Jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Region Prisons DIG Malik Mubashir Ahmad Khan visited the district camp jail here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, he reviewed the welfare, discipline, coronavirus free environment and security of prisoners in the Camp Jail.

The DIG directed to maintain good governance in all sections. He stressed the need for maintaining discipline in the jail and strict supervision of the jail staff.� He also reviewed the steps taken by the government for the welfare of prisoners, visited the quarantine centre and commended the prison staff and medical staff for making the prison coronavirus free.

� Malik Mubashir listened to the problems of prisoners and issued on the spot orders for the redressal for the same.

He said the policy of zero tolerance against corruption would be followed, adding that no concession would be made for guilty persons in their duties.

Superintendent District Camp Jail Lahore Asad Javedand other officers were also present on the occasion.