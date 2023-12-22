DIKhan police arrest mobile phones snatcher

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The district police of DIKhan arrested a thief and recovered four stolen mobile phones from his possession in the limits of Parowa police station on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, Parowa police station received the complaint from Saadullah son of Ghulam Muhammad resident of Jhok Sikandar that a person named Amanullah broke the lock of his mobile phone shop and stole 07 mobile phones from different companies.

After receiving complaint Parowa Police Station under the leadership of SDPO Parowa Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Bilal Khan took immediate action and arrested the accused Amanullah son of Faiz Muhammad resident of Parowa as per the rules. Police recovered 04 mobile phones and cash from 3 sold mobile phones amounting to Rs. 40000/- from the possession of the accused.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigation.