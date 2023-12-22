Open Menu

DIKhan Police Arrest Mobile Phones Snatcher

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

DIKhan police arrest mobile phones snatcher

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The district police of DIKhan arrested a thief and recovered four stolen mobile phones from his possession in the limits of Parowa police station on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, Parowa police station received the complaint from Saadullah son of Ghulam Muhammad resident of Jhok Sikandar that a person named Amanullah broke the lock of his mobile phone shop and stole 07 mobile phones from different companies.

After receiving complaint Parowa Police Station under the leadership of SDPO Parowa Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Bilal Khan took immediate action and arrested the accused Amanullah son of Faiz Muhammad resident of Parowa as per the rules. Police recovered 04 mobile phones and cash from 3 sold mobile phones amounting to Rs. 40000/- from the possession of the accused.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Circle Bilal Khan From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wick ..

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test

1 hour ago
 Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day ..

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day one of the practice match agai ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY I ..

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone S ..

1 hour ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher ca ..

SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

1 hour ago
 Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

4 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

4 hours ago
Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

8 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

17 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

17 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan