Dir Task Force Holds Free Medical Camp In Talash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 04:10 PM

Dir Task Force holds free medical camp in Talash

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::On the directives of Commandant Dir Task Force Col. Mujtaba Haider, a free medical camp set up in Talash affected areas wherein people from different walks of life were imparted health care facilities besides providing awareness about COVID19.

Col. Mujtaba Haider and Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan along with District Health Officer Dr, Muhammad Nazir also visited the camp and inspected the treatment to the patients in Talash area and other adjacent areas.

They also met with doctors, male nursing staff and paramedic staff examined the patients and provided them medicines to the patients with different diseases. Dr. Arshad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Shah Jamil, mail nurse Hussain Shah, Zakaria Abdullah and other medical staff were also present.

TMO Pervez Akhtar also distributes sanitizers, soaps, tissue paper to patients and urged them to wash their hands with soaps, keep clean their surroundings, use sanitizers regularly so to overcome the outbreak of corona virus in the District.

Shah Jamil on the occasion while briefing the team said that all-out efforts have been taken to facilitate the general public by ensuring free medical care. He said first aid is also providing to those needing besides checking the diabetes test, BP by Deputy DHO Dr. Irshad Roghani. He said the patients were also provided free medicines on this occasion.

