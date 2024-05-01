Rich Tributes Paid To Martyrs Of Chicago
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 10:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) A poignant ceremony unfolded at the Attock Refinery Limited Morgah, where rich tributes were paid to the martyrs of Chicago, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of dignity for labourers.
The ceremony commenced with the planting of saplings and prayers for national security and solidarity.
Among others, MPA Chaudhry Imran Illyas, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Mujahid Abbas, Director of Labour Welfare Rawalpindi Division Samiullah Khan, Chairman Workers Federation Zahoor Ahmed Awan, Head of AGR & Admin at Attock Refinery Limited Nadeem Nazir, Hameed Khan Jadoon, and Sadro Abdul Rauf, General Secretary of the Attock Refinery Employees Union were also present in the ceremony.
The chief guest MNA Convener District Coordination Committee Qamar Salam Raja extended congratulations on the occasion, emphasizing the developmental strides made by institutions safeguarding workers' rights.
He reassured the government's commitment to advocating for workers' rights. He also paid tribute to the Chicago martyrs and underscored the significance of Labour Day.
Furthermore, Engineer Qamar Salam Raja and other guests distributed cheques among workers from various institutions in Rawalpindi. The event concluded with a rally, symbolizing unity and solidarity among workers.
