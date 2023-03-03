UrduPoint.com

Director IER UoP Prof Dr Mohammad Rauf Retires From Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Director IER UoP Prof Dr Mohammad Rauf retires from service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Director Institute of Education & Research (IER) University of Peshawar, Professor Dr Mohammad Rauf retired from his 27 years-long service and went on superannuation.

In this connection, a simple but impressive function was organized by Dr Habib Nawaz Inqilabi, which was attended by the Pro Vice-Chancellor Zahid Anwar and by the teachers and students at the institute.

Professor Dr Mohammad Rauf has served in the institute for a period of 27 years and has supervised the graduation of hundreds of students including Ph.D and M.Phil students.

Addressing the function, the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr Zahid Anwar paid tributes to Professor Dr Mohammad Rauf for his services to the university. He said that the academic services of Professor Rauf would not be forgotten and expressed his hope that he will continue benefiting students of his educational capabilities in future too.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor especially recalled the supervising of the research work of the Blind Ph.

D scholar.

He further said that Professor Dr Mohammad Rauf has always played a visible role in organizing Peshawar Literary Festival.

Speaking on the occasion, a student Dr Habib Nawaz while paying glowing tributes to his academic services said that the role of Professor Dr Mohammad Rauf in education and research was of high importance and his services would also be given honour and respect.

Director IER Professor Dr Mohammad Rauf expressed gratitude to all participants of the function and said that he is happy over retiring with honour and respect, saying that the administration, faculty members and students have always accorded him honour.

He said that during his employment, he had made all-out efforts to run affairs of the institute with devotion and sincerity and assured the students that even after retirement he will be available for any service.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Student All From Employment

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

49 minutes ago
 President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general e ..

President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general elections in Punjab

57 minutes ago
 Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to rele ..

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to release PTI leaders, workers from ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PT ..

Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PTI over spreading "fake news"

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

2 hours ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.