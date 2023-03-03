Director IER UoP Prof Dr Mohammad Rauf retires from service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Director Institute of Education & Research (IER) University of Peshawar, Professor Dr Mohammad Rauf retired from his 27 years-long service and went on superannuation.

In this connection, a simple but impressive function was organized by Dr Habib Nawaz Inqilabi, which was attended by the Pro Vice-Chancellor Zahid Anwar and by the teachers and students at the institute.

Professor Dr Mohammad Rauf has served in the institute for a period of 27 years and has supervised the graduation of hundreds of students including Ph.D and M.Phil students.

Addressing the function, the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr Zahid Anwar paid tributes to Professor Dr Mohammad Rauf for his services to the university. He said that the academic services of Professor Rauf would not be forgotten and expressed his hope that he will continue benefiting students of his educational capabilities in future too.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor especially recalled the supervising of the research work of the Blind Ph.

D scholar.

He further said that Professor Dr Mohammad Rauf has always played a visible role in organizing Peshawar Literary Festival.

Speaking on the occasion, a student Dr Habib Nawaz while paying glowing tributes to his academic services said that the role of Professor Dr Mohammad Rauf in education and research was of high importance and his services would also be given honour and respect.

Director IER Professor Dr Mohammad Rauf expressed gratitude to all participants of the function and said that he is happy over retiring with honour and respect, saying that the administration, faculty members and students have always accorded him honour.

He said that during his employment, he had made all-out efforts to run affairs of the institute with devotion and sincerity and assured the students that even after retirement he will be available for any service.