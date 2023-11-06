Open Menu

Director Information Directs To Expedite Work On Under Construction Building In Matiari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Director Information directs to expedite work on under construction building in Matiari

Divisional Director Information Hyderabad, Irshad Ali Chandio on Monday visited the Information department’s under-construction building in district Matiari and examined the ongoing construction work

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Divisional Director Information Hyderabad, Irshad Ali Chandio on Monday visited the Information department’s under-construction building in district Matiari and examined the ongoing construction work.

He issued directives to expedite the construction work promptly.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Information Muhammad Sabir Kaka and Assistant Saeed Ahmed Sheikh provided a detailed briefing. The Divisional Director of Information expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of developmental work and the usage of substandard materials. He said that a complaint regarding incomplete construction work would be lodged with the authorities of the provincial buildings department, urging for immediate completion of the work.

He stated that new constructions were underway in eight districts of the Hyderabad division and upon their completion, it will not only ease the office work but also aid in establishing more effective relationships with correspondents of media bodes.

While talking to journalists, he said that despite limited resources, the information department was taking steps towards financial aid and grants for journalists and press clubs. He urged journalists to unite within their ranks to resolve issues they face. He emphasized that the media’s registered entities should be represented, as the department will not collaborate with web tv channels and other unregistered entities.

He said that in the light of the directives of the higher authorities of the department, all the district officers were also inspecting the newspaper stalls to check the circulation of the newspapers.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Kaka Matiari Media TV All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expre ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expresses deep sorrow over martyrdo ..

2 minutes ago
 174,358 illegal foreigners repatriated since Nov 5 ..

174,358 illegal foreigners repatriated since Nov 5: Home Dept

2 minutes ago
 122 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

122 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner calls on PM Kakar

Canadian High Commissioner calls on PM Kakar

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar order ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar orders strict action against drug d ..

22 minutes ago
 Governance issues must be solved for achieving des ..

Governance issues must be solved for achieving desired results: minister

29 minutes ago
FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

29 minutes ago
 Court seeks FIA's record in case against Khadija S ..

Court seeks FIA's record in case against Khadija Shah

29 minutes ago
 Gold rates decrease

Gold rates decrease

29 minutes ago
 Ahed Tamimi: Palestinian activist detained in West ..

Ahed Tamimi: Palestinian activist detained in West Bank crackdown

35 minutes ago
 Agricultural Experts, economists seek more investm ..

Agricultural Experts, economists seek more investment to boost cotton yield

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan Tenpin Bowling C’ship from Tuesday

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling C’ship from Tuesday

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan