Director Research IUB calls on Jahangir Tareen

Famous cotton breeder and Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal had a meeting with leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Jahangir Khan Tareen to discuss factors responsible for cotton failure and measures taken for cotton revival

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Famous cotton breeder and Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal had a meeting with leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Jahangir Khan Tareen to discuss factors responsible for cotton failure and measures taken for cotton revival.

Jahangir Tareen said that the government will give subsidy on the PB-ropes for the control of pink boll-worm as per the direction of Prime minister Imran Khan.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal proposed that subsidy may be provided on chemicals used for the management and control of white-fly.

Innovated new cotton genotype fit under high population was also discussed and Jahangir Khan Tareen appreciated this type of variety which can bring green revolution in Pakistan.