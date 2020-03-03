UrduPoint.com
Director Research IUB Calls On Jahangir Tareen

Tue 03rd March 2020

Director Research IUB calls on Jahangir Tareen

Famous cotton breeder and Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal had a meeting with leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Jahangir Khan Tareen to discuss factors responsible for cotton failure and measures taken for cotton revival

Jahangir Tareen said that the government will give subsidy on the PB-ropes for the control of pink boll-worm as per the direction of Prime minister Imran Khan.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal proposed that subsidy may be provided on chemicals used for the management and control of white-fly.

Innovated new cotton genotype fit under high population was also discussed and Jahangir Khan Tareen appreciated this type of variety which can bring green revolution in Pakistan.

