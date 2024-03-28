Directorates for special education, women to be established soon: CM’ Advisor

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Mashal Azam Yousafzai participated as Chief guest in the annual prize distribution ceremony at Special Education Complex Hayatabad here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister, Mashal Azam Yousafzai participated as Chief guest in the annual prize distribution ceremony at Special Education Complex Hayatabad here on Thursday.

She was of the view that separate directorates of special education and women empowerment will be created soon, while steps will be taken to increase the quota for disabled people in government jobs by 10%.

Many special children are out of schools and we will get buildings on rent to admit them in schools where they will be equipped with the jewel of education.

She expressed these views while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony held at Special Education Complex Hayatabad Peshawar.

Advisor to Chief Minister Mashal Azam Yousafzai attended the ceremony as a guest and distributed prizes and shields among students who performed well during the academic year. She also paid tribute to the parents of special children.

Syed Ali Bakhsh, Director Special Education Complex, Hayatabad, while welcoming and thanking Advisor to Chief Minister Mashal Azam Yousafzai for her visit to the Special Education Complex, said that there are around 57 special education institutions across the province, including two major special education complexes in Peshawar and Mardan.

Speaking about the Special Education Complex Hayatabad, Director Syed Ali Bakhsh said that more than 650 students are studying in the Special Education Complex, in which 72 children are staying in the hostel.

Director Syed Ali Bakhsh also informed the Advisor to the Chief Minister about the problems and challenges faced by the institution upon which she assured all kinds of cooperation.

During the event, special children presented different tableaus. Later, she distributed prizes and shields among students. While Director Syed Ali Bakhsh presented a commemorative shield to the Adviser Mashal Azam Yousafzai on behalf of the special education complex.

