Discussion Held On Mainstreaming Climate Change Adaptation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) As part of ongoing efforts to address the growing challenges of climate change and disaster risk in Pakistan, an orientation session titled "Mainstreaming Climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Risk Reduction Education into School Curriculum" was held at Peshawar by Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP).
The event aims to bring together policymakers, climate change experts, disaster management authorities, academia, officials of textbook boards, experts from the Education Department, members of Civil Society Organizations, the United Nations, and community members to discuss strategies for integrating climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction education into the Pakistani P system specifically school-based learning and education system.
Director General Environmental Protection Agency, Sami ullah Khan while addressing the session expressed that by empowering educators and students with the knowledge and skills to address these critical challenges, we can help build a more resilient and sustainable future for our country.
"We are excited to convene this orientation session to highlight the importance of integrating climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction education in Pakistan," said Prof Dr Mushtaq, University of Peshawar.
Hosted by Islamic Relief Pakistan, the orientation session featured presentations from experts in the fields of climate science, disaster risk reduction, and education.
Participants had the opportunity to learn about the latest research on climate change impacts on Pakistan, as well as practical approaches for incorporating climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction into school curricula.
The session also included interactive group model-building exercises and discussions to explore innovative teaching methods and resources for raising awareness about climate change and building resilience in communities through school education.
Attendees had the chance to network with like-minded professionals and exchange ideas for collaborative initiatives to promote climate action and sustainable development in Pakistan.
