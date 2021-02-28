Distillery unearthed, drug peddler held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The police unearthed a distillery and arrested a notorious drug peddler besides recovering liquor from his possession during a special raid conducted here on Sunday.

According to police, SHO Alipur City police station Shakeel Ahmed alongwith his team conducted a raid in the area and unearthed a distillery.

The police team also arrested a notorious drug peddler Abdul Quyom who was already wanted to police in different cases of drug peddling.

The police also recovered 350 litre liquor from his possession and other material being used for liquor manufacturing.

Case has been registered against the drug peddler and further investigations were underway, the police added.