UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distillery Unearthed, Drug Peddler Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Distillery unearthed, drug peddler held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The police unearthed a distillery and arrested a notorious drug peddler besides recovering liquor from his possession during a special raid conducted here on Sunday.

According to police, SHO Alipur City police station Shakeel Ahmed alongwith his team conducted a raid in the area and unearthed a distillery.

The police team also arrested a notorious drug peddler Abdul Quyom who was already wanted to police in different cases of drug peddling.

The police also recovered 350 litre liquor from his possession and other material being used for liquor manufacturing.

Case has been registered against the drug peddler and further investigations were underway, the police added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Alipur Shakeel Sunday From

Recent Stories

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

1 hour ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

1 hour ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

2 hours ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Steel sets its compass towards steel flat ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid orders establishment of new digi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.