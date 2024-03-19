Open Menu

Distribution Of Food Hampers To Deserving Families Underway In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has stated that on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, eligible individuals in Bahawalpur district are being provided ration bags at their doorstep under the Nigehban Ramazan Package

Over 256,000 ration bags will be distributed throughout the district. He mentioned that under the Nigehban Ramazan Package, more than 151,000 ration bags have already been distributed across the district.

AC and other officials and staff are actively involved in the timely delivery and completion of the Ramazan Package. He stated that the target is to respectfully deliver food hampers to deserving families.

