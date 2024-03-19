Distribution of food hampers to deserving families underway in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has stated that on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, eligible individuals in Bahawalpur district are being provided ration bags at their doorstep under the Nigehban Ramazan Package

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has stated that on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, eligible individuals in Bahawalpur district are being provided ration bags at their doorstep under the Nigehban Ramazan Package.

Over 256,000 ration bags will be distributed throughout the district. He mentioned that under the Nigehban Ramazan Package, more than 151,000 ration bags have already been distributed across the district.

AC and other officials and staff are actively involved in the timely delivery and completion of the Ramazan Package. He stated that the target is to respectfully deliver food hampers to deserving families.