Distribution Of Ration In NA-108 Underway

Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

PTI leader/federal parliamentary secretary for railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday the distribution of ration to destitute people and labour class had been started in NA-108

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :PTI leader/federal parliamentary secretary for railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday the distribution of ration to destitute people and labour class had been started in NA-108.

He said that three cell phone numbers including 0321-8181400 (Mian Farrukh Habib), 0305-3333876 (Mian Nabeel Arshad) and 0306-3333876 (Coordinator Abdul Haseeb) have been issued to facilitate the needy persons in case of any difficulty in getting ration packets.

He said that deserving families residing in the area of Rasala No.

12, Jawala Nagar, Ahmed Nagar, 225 Shalimar, Owais Nagar-2, Ghous Nagar, Saeedabad, Suhailabad, Ghafari Town, Partab Nagar, Prem Mills, Khalidabad, Warispura, Allahabad, Bilal Town, Chishtia Town, Siddique Nagar, Dawood Nagar, Abn-e-Karim Colony, Barkatpura, Dastgeerpura, Iqbal Nagar, Shadipura, People's Town, etc. would get ration within next couple of days.

He said that public office of NA-108 had temporarily been locked as preventive measures due to coronavirus pandemic which would be reopened after April 14.

