District admin Abbottabad reviews revenue services, orders timely public facilitation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram chaired the District Revenue Review Committee at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here Saturday to review measures for improving revenue services.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the provision of revenue services, pending mutations of registry papers, registration of inheritance transfers, revenue court cases, audit paras, and the computerization of land records.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner, magistrates, tehsildars, and naib tehsildars to ensure timely service delivery to citizens and to complete all proceedings within the specified timeframe.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Additional Assistant Commissioners, tehsildars and naib tehsildars, Land Acquisition Tehsildar and other revenue officers from Havellian, Lora, and other areas.