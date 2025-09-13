District Admin Abbottabad Reviews Revenue Services, Orders Timely Public Facilitation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram chaired the District Revenue Review Committee at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here Saturday to review measures for improving revenue services.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the provision of revenue services, pending mutations of registry papers, registration of inheritance transfers, revenue court cases, audit paras, and the computerization of land records.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner, magistrates, tehsildars, and naib tehsildars to ensure timely service delivery to citizens and to complete all proceedings within the specified timeframe.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Additional Assistant Commissioners, tehsildars and naib tehsildars, Land Acquisition Tehsildar and other revenue officers from Havellian, Lora, and other areas.
Recent Stories
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman
Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..
UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vatern TV artist Eshrat Abbas passes away34 seconds ago
-
Police seizes 3.7kg hashish, 680g heroin, illegal pistol during crackdown36 seconds ago
-
District admin Abbottabad reviews revenue services, orders timely public facilitation37 seconds ago
-
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets28 minutes ago
-
FBR urges traders to file returns on time41 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman welcomes UN resolution on two-state solution for Palestine51 minutes ago
-
Data on water inflow, outflow in rivers and barrages released51 minutes ago
-
Govt. making efforts to restore peace in the province: Dr. Saif1 hour ago
-
President pays tribute to martyred soldiers, condemns Indian-backed Fitna al Khwarij1 hour ago
-
Poultry production camps set up at Old Saeedabad, Hala Old, Kalyan, , Bhanoth embankments.1 hour ago
-
Food distributed among flood victims1 hour ago
-
Two held with drugs1 hour ago