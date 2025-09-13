Open Menu

Vatern TV Artist Eshrat Abbas Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Vatern TV artist Eshrat Abbas passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Senior TV, Radio and Cinema actor, Eshrat Abbas died due to protected illness here Saturday

He was suffering from multiple disease that proved fatal, leaving this mortal world forever.

The local residents and artist community are coming in large number and are offering Fateha for eternal peace of the deceased.

Born on 20th December 1948 at Peshawar, Eshrat Abbas had done his master in urdu literature from university of Peshawar. He was a prolific artist and contributed much to stage acting as well as television dramas.

His father was attached to all India Radio Peshawar and he also followed the suits. He joined Radio Pakistan Peshawar as a child star in 1958 and never looked back.

He was part of every drama crew from 1968 and got many accolades.

He worked as actor in Pashto and Hindko dramas for the last 53 years and got excellence in stage acting.

Started his tv Career in 1971 from a program “Aghoosh-e-Kohistan” at the Chaklala TV Station Rawalpindi, Eshrat Abbas came to Peshawar soon after ptv center came in to existence and was among the pioneer actors.

During his 53 years career at PTV, he worked in countless, Urdu, Pushto and Hindko, serials, series and individual dramas in the leading roles.

For his performance in dramas serial and series Eshrat Abbas was awarded by different Governmental and non-governmental organization, include Saqafat kay Zinda Ameen, Fakhar-e-Peshawar, First prize N.W.F.P Cultural Float, and Best Performance Award from Abasin Arts Council & Rotary Club etc.



