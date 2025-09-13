Govt. Making Efforts To Restore Peace In The Province: Dr. Saif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif has said that the government was making efforts to restore peace in the province and eliminating terrorism that was one of the biggest challenges.
Speaking in a special program “Parmakhtag” at Pakhtunkhwa Radio Kohat during his visit to the Regional Information Office here Saturday, Dr. Saif also urged Federal government to devise a joint strategy with Afghan government to address cross-border issues.
He said that provincial government is taking strict measures to combat internal terrorism, noting that peace is essential for ensuring development. He announced that Station House Officer (SHO) would be provided with a bulletproof vehicle to deal situations adding that police training is also being upgraded on modern lines.
Regarding flood rehabilitation efforts, he said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had ensured timely support for the victims adding that Rs.6 billion already released and cash assistance doubled.
He added that CM is monitoring the process, with commendable support from the federal government, elected representatives and the administration.
Earlier, upon arrival at Regional Information Office Kohat, Dr. Saif was warmly received by the Regional Information Officer Irshad Afridi and Pakhtunkhwa Radio Station Manager Engineer Dr. Athar Suri.
