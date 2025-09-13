FBR Urges Traders To File Returns On Time
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Regional Commissioner of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Sargodha, Azmat Mehmood Hayat Ranjha, on Saturday emphasized that traders are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, and that no country can function effectively without a robust taxation system.
Addressing a ceremony at the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ranjha highlighted the importance of tax compliance, stating that all developed countries are sustained by taxpayers’ money. “Pakistan also provides incentives to those who fulfil their tax obligations,” he noted. “Civilised societies operate under laws and regulations, and financial transparency is essential in every sector.”
He underscored that sustainable economic growth is only possible when businesses thrive. In this context, he urged traders to ensure financial transparency and file their tax returns before the September 30 deadline.
“People often question the need to pay taxes and what benefits the state offers in return,” he said. “It is through tax revenues that governments are able to provide essential services such as quality education, healthcare, law enforcement, clean drinking water, electricity, and even free medical tests at public hospitals.
”
Referring to the recent floods that have impacted 28 districts across Punjab, Ranjha stressed that relief and rehabilitation efforts are made possible only through taxpayers’ contributions. “The government spends billions of rupees on rebuilding roads, restoring electricity, and ensuring the availability of basic facilities in disaster-affected areas,” he added.
He also reassured the business community that the FBR is fully committed to resolving their concerns. “If your intentions are clear, our doors are always open,” he remarked. “Many issues can be resolved over a cup of tea.”
Earlier, President of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khawaja Yasir Qayyum, commended the FBR’s efforts to engage with the business community. He acknowledged the vital role traders play in strengthening the national economy and urged them to become part of the documented economy.
“Paying taxes is a sign of patriotism,” Qayyum said. “In developed nations, people willingly fulfil their tax responsibilities. Pakistan must adopt a similar approach.”
