Police Seizes 3.7kg Hashish, 680g Heroin, Illegal Pistol During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Police seizes 3.7kg hashish, 680g heroin, illegal pistol during crackdown

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The district police, acting on the directives of DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti and DPO Shafiullah Gandapur, have intensified their crackdown on drug traffickers and criminals across the district.

In a major operation on Saturday, Sub-Inspector Haqnawaz Khan of Shinkiari Police Station, along with his team, arrested a notorious drug dealer identified as Fakhr-ul-Islam alias Mana, a resident of Malkaal Dhodial.

The police recovered 3 kilograms and 735 grams of hashish, 680 grams of heroin, a 30-bore pistol, and a knife from the accused. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

