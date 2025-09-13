Poultry production camps set up at Old Saeedabad, Hala Old, Kalyan, , Bhanoth embankments.

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) In view of the recent rains and the flood situation in the Indus River, poultry production camps were set up by his department at Old Saeedabad, Hala Old, Kalyan, and Bhanoth embankments under the supervision of Deputy Director Poultry Production Matiari, Dr. Hidayatullah Memon on Saturday.
In these camps, domestic birds such as hens, pigeons, and other pet birds belonging to people coming from the riverine areas and residents of the villages around the embankments were vaccinated. Along with this, through mobile teams, free medicines and treatment facilities are also being provided to domestic hens and other pet birds in rural areas.
So far, more than 14,500 vaccinations for the prevention of various diseases have been administered and sick birds have been treated.
It was informed that Director General Extension and Research, Sindh Livestock Department, Dr. Mubarak Jatoi also inspected the camps established by the Poultry Production Department, where he was given a detailed briefing.
Expressing satisfaction over the briefing, the Director General Extension and Research, Sindh Livestock Department, Dr. Mubarak Jatoi, appreciated the performance of Deputy Director Poultry Production Matiari, Dr. Hidayatullah Memon
