Open Menu

Poultry Production Camps Set Up At Old Saeedabad, Hala Old, Kalyan, , Bhanoth Embankments.

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Poultry production camps set up at Old Saeedabad, Hala Old, Kalyan, , Bhanoth embankments.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) In view of the recent rains and the flood situation in the Indus River, poultry production camps were set up by his department at Old Saeedabad, Hala Old, Kalyan, and Bhanoth embankments under the supervision of Deputy Director Poultry Production Matiari, Dr. Hidayatullah Memon on Saturday.

In these camps, domestic birds such as hens, pigeons, and other pet birds belonging to people coming from the riverine areas and residents of the villages around the embankments were vaccinated. Along with this, through mobile teams, free medicines and treatment facilities are also being provided to domestic hens and other pet birds in rural areas.

So far, more than 14,500 vaccinations for the prevention of various diseases have been administered and sick birds have been treated.

It was informed that Director General Extension and Research, Sindh Livestock Department, Dr. Mubarak Jatoi also inspected the camps established by the Poultry Production Department, where he was given a detailed briefing.

Expressing satisfaction over the briefing, the Director General Extension and Research, Sindh Livestock Department, Dr. Mubarak Jatoi, appreciated the performance of Deputy Director Poultry Production Matiari, Dr. Hidayatullah Memon

Recent Stories

ISPR: 35 militants killed, 12 soldiers martyred in ..

ISPR: 35 militants killed, 12 soldiers martyred in KP operations

1 hour ago
 Leaked Specs Hint at a Power-Packed TECNO Spark 40 ..

Leaked Specs Hint at a Power-Packed TECNO Spark 40 for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys cond ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of gas ta ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Min ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Minister on winning second term

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of caps ..

2 hours ago
 UN General Assembly adopts, by majority of 142 cou ..

UN General Assembly adopts, by majority of 142 countries, draft resolution on tw ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climat ..

Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climate change:Ranked 152 least prep ..

3 hours ago
 Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab J ..

Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab Job Center for Employment Oppor ..

3 hours ago
 President for expanded Pak-China political, econom ..

President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties

3 hours ago
 Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at ..

Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage

3 hours ago
 Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases cau ..

Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed

4 hours ago
 Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues ..

Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan