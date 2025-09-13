Data on water inflow, outflow in rivers and barrages released

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Sindh Information Department on Saturday released data on water inflow and outflow in rivers and barrages as per data issued by the Provincial Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell.

The Water flow has decreased at Panjand, inflow and outflow were recorded at 575195 cusecs.

Currently, inflow at Guddu Barrage is 544,658 cusecs and outflow is 514,051 cusecs.

Inflow at Sukkur Barrage is 470,580 cusecs and outflow is 422,400 cusecs. Moreover, inflow at Kotri Barrage is 262,509 cusecs while outflow is 254,354 cusecs.