Open Menu

Data On Water Inflow, Outflow In Rivers And Barrages Released

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Data on water inflow, outflow in rivers and barrages released

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Sindh Information Department on Saturday released data on water inflow and outflow in rivers and barrages as per data issued by the Provincial Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell.

The Water flow has decreased at Panjand, inflow and outflow were recorded at 575195 cusecs.

Currently, inflow at Guddu Barrage is 544,658 cusecs and outflow is 514,051 cusecs.

Inflow at Sukkur Barrage is 470,580 cusecs and outflow is 422,400 cusecs. Moreover, inflow at Kotri Barrage is 262,509 cusecs while outflow is 254,354 cusecs.

Recent Stories

Raj Kundra denies $72 million fraud allegations li ..

Raj Kundra denies $72 million fraud allegations linked to Shilpa Shetty

5 minutes ago
 ISPR: 35 militants killed, 12 soldiers martyred in ..

ISPR: 35 militants killed, 12 soldiers martyred in KP operations

1 hour ago
 Leaked Specs Hint at a Power-Packed TECNO Spark 40 ..

Leaked Specs Hint at a Power-Packed TECNO Spark 40 for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys cond ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of gas ta ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Min ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Minister on winning second term

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of caps ..

2 hours ago
UN General Assembly adopts, by majority of 142 cou ..

UN General Assembly adopts, by majority of 142 countries, draft resolution on tw ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climat ..

Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climate change:Ranked 152 least prep ..

3 hours ago
 Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab J ..

Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab Job Center for Employment Oppor ..

3 hours ago
 President for expanded Pak-China political, econom ..

President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties

3 hours ago
 Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at ..

Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage

3 hours ago
 Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases cau ..

Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan