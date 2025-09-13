Open Menu

Food Distributed Among Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Food distributed among flood victims

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Relief operations for families affected by flooding along the River Chenab in Sargodha are ongoing, with the Alkhidmat Foundation actively distributing essential food supplies to dozens of impacted households.

A special ration distribution ceremony was held in the village of Takht Hazara, located in Tehsil Kotmomin, where aid packages were handed over to flood-affected families.

The event was attended by prominent figures including Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sargodha, Mian Owais Qasim Tulla, Alkhidmat Foundation District President Mian Izhar-ul-Haq, District General Secretary Muhammad Saleem, and Zafar Shah.

During the ceremony, Alkhidmat Foundation provided ration packages sufficient to meet the nutritional needs of each family for an entire month.

In addition to food distribution, Alkhidmat’s relief teams remain actively involved in rescue and rehabilitation efforts across the flood-affected regions of Sargodha. Their ongoing support includes the provision of temporary shelter in tent villages, distribution of cooked meals and clean drinking water, and care for livestock — including providing fodder and rescuing animals from floodwaters.

