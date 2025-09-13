Open Menu

Two Held With Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Police arrested two man and recovered narcotics from them.

A spokesman said that Factory Area police conducted raids and arrested Saneel Masih and Andras Masih and recovered 1.1kg hashish from them. Cases were registered against the accused and an investigation is ongoing.

