President Pays Tribute To Martyred Soldiers, Condemns Indian-backed Fitna Al Khwarij

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday expressed profound grief over the martyrdom of twelve valiant soldiers in Bajaur and South Waziristan who laid down their lives while fighting the Indian-backed Fitna al Khwarij.

“The president paid glowing tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the shaheed heroes, noting that their blood further strengthens the nation’s resolve to eradicate terrorism,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He expressed concern over the continued use of Afghan soil by these terrorists and urged the Afghan Interim Government to uphold its responsibility of ensuring that its territory is not used against Pakistan.

President Zardari reaffirmed that Pakistan would never be bowed by violence and would defeat the Fitna al Khwarij and their sponsors.

