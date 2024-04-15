Open Menu

District Admin Initiates Crackdown To Ensure Revised Prices Of Roti, Naan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The district administration has initiated a crackdown to ensure prices of roti

and naan, Rs 16 and Rs 20 accordingly.

In a move, 296 roti and naan points were inspected, resulting in 46 notices being issued,

19 heavy fines imposed, and seven arrests were made over violations.

The enforcement action was led by assistant commissioners and price control magistrates who

conducted checks across various tehsils in Lahore.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media on Monday that 76 inspections were carried out

in Tehsil Raiwind, 65 in tehsil City, 45 in tehsil Cantt, 40 in Model Town, 70 inspection were conducted

in tehsil Shalimar.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yusuf arrested four violators and imposing fines total

Rs 70,000. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Nabeel Memon oversaw three detentions and levied fines amounting to PKR 90,000.

The approved rates have been set at Rs16 for a 100-gram roti and Rs 20 for a 120-gram naan.

The district administration is actively ensuring the implementation of the new pricing across the city. Citizens are encouraged to report any discrepancies in roti and naan prices by calling the helpline 0800003245.

