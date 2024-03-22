District Admin Matiari Sets Up Five Procurement Centers For Wheat
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 08:39 PM
The district administration Matiari has finalized arrangements for purchasing wheat from the farmers of the district, and for this, some five procurement centers have been established in the district to buy thirteen thousand metric tons of wheat
A meeting of the officers of the food and Revenue departments under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmad Khahro, was held at Deputy Commissioner office here on Friday.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Monis Ahmed, District Food Controller Ahsanullah Kori, Vice President of Sindh Abadgar board Syed Nadeem Shah, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Hala Abid Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Saud Khan Lund and others.
Addressing the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmad Khahro directed the concerned authorities to provide the farmers with “Bardana” as soon as possible so that they could get full benefit from the support price of wheat offered by the Sindh government.
He instructed the Assistant Commissioners to ensure the provision of necessary facilities to farmers including Form 7. The District Food Controller Ahsanullah Kori, informed the meeting that this year, Sindh government has decided to purchase nine lakh metric tons of wheat, with a target of thirteen thousand metric tons set for Matiari district, which will be purchased at the rate of four thousand rupees per maund (40 kilograms).
He stated that procurement centers have been established in Matiari, Hala, New Saeedabad, Bhit Shah and Bhali Dino Kaka, for the purpose of wheat procurement.
