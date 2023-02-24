UrduPoint.com

District Election Commissioner Allots Election Signs For By-election In NA-17 Haripur

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :District Election Commissioner Haripur Friday allotted election signs to the candidates for the by-election in NA-17 Haripur.

According to the details, the election commission has allotted election signs including Bat to the PTI candidate Omer Ayub Khan, Jug to independent and PML-N supported candidate Babar Nawaz Khan, Telephone to Ali Zawar Naqwi, Table to Raja Ehtisham, Crane to Muhammad Hanif of PTL, and Jeep to Abdul Shakoor of Islamic Republican Party.

District election commission Haripur has completed all arrangements to conduct free and fair by-elections in NA-17 Haripur and would start the training of the election staff during the current week.

NA-17 Haripur by-election would be held on the 16th of February for which a security plan has also been formulated where hundreds of policemen would perform the duty to avoid any untoward situation during the elections.

