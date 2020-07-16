Distt Admin, Jirga avert armed clash between two groups

WANNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) ::Timely interference of district administration and tribal Jirga Thursday averted armed clash between two rival groups that could possibly result in loss of human lives.

According to Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hamidullah Khattak, the two tribal groups Shakai and Tayaza were having dispute on property from a long time and there was fear of armed clash between the two groups.

The tribal Jirgal led by former Senator Saleh Shah and elders of Mehsud and Wazir tribes and Assistant Commissioner Wanna and Assistant Commissioner Sarokai held a grand jirga between the two groups and assured to resolve the dispute amicably.

He said after assurance of the Jirga and district administration both the groups withdrew their armed persons from pickets, adding that district administration and tribal Jirga would sort out an amicable solution to the dispute.