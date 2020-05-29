UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Administration Notifies Closures Of Shops, Businesses After 5p.m

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:06 PM

Distt Administration notifies closures of shops, businesses after 5p.m

The office of Deputy Commissioner here Friday notified that all shops and businesses would be closed after 5p.m. in the evening as part of precautionary measures except medical stores, Tandoor, dairy shops, restaurants, fast food and bakery (take away), hand cart, petrol and CNG stations

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ): The office of Deputy Commissioner here Friday notified that all shops and businesses would be closed after 5p.m. in the evening as part of precautionary measures except medical stores, Tandoor, dairy shops, restaurants, fast food and bakery (take away), hand cart, petrol and CNG stations.

In a notification issued here, it said that all retailers, construction material providers, barbers and saloon would operate only four-day a week till 5 p.m.

The shops of edible items, general and "Pansar" stores, bakery, Atta Chaki, meat, vegetable and fruit shops, auto shops, plumbers, electrician, mason and agricultural retailers would operate seven-day a week from morning to 5p.

m.

Similarly, franchisees of mobile companies, banks, money changers, easy paisa shops, operators of Ehsas program and BISP, cattle, vegetable and fruits markets would also remain open seven-day a week but till 5 p.m.

The district government advised people to cooperate with the government and police in implementation of coronavirus SOPs, adding that strict legal action would be taken if anybody to be found violating the government defined precautionary measures.

Related Topics

CNG Petrol Police Mobile Money Market National University All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Renault to cut 15,000 jobs in 'vital' cost-cutting ..

5 minutes ago

Ex-Sudanese President Isolated in Jail Over COVID- ..

5 minutes ago

PM says world cannot recover from Coronavirus rece ..

19 minutes ago

Japan's Defense Chief Urges Probe Into Hacker Atta ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 317 deaths with 64, 028 cases ..

31 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.