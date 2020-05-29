Distt Administration notifies closures of shops, businesses after 5p.m

The office of Deputy Commissioner here Friday notified that all shops and businesses would be closed after 5p.m. in the evening as part of precautionary measures except medical stores, Tandoor, dairy shops, restaurants, fast food and bakery (take away), hand cart, petrol and CNG stations

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ): The office of Deputy Commissioner here Friday notified that all shops and businesses would be closed after 5p.m. in the evening as part of precautionary measures except medical stores, Tandoor, dairy shops, restaurants, fast food and bakery (take away), hand cart, petrol and CNG stations.

In a notification issued here, it said that all retailers, construction material providers, barbers and saloon would operate only four-day a week till 5 p.m.

The shops of edible items, general and "Pansar" stores, bakery, Atta Chaki, meat, vegetable and fruit shops, auto shops, plumbers, electrician, mason and agricultural retailers would operate seven-day a week from morning to 5p.

Similarly, franchisees of mobile companies, banks, money changers, easy paisa shops, operators of Ehsas program and BISP, cattle, vegetable and fruits markets would also remain open seven-day a week but till 5 p.m.

The district government advised people to cooperate with the government and police in implementation of coronavirus SOPs, adding that strict legal action would be taken if anybody to be found violating the government defined precautionary measures.