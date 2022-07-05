DMC South performs de-watering to clear rain water

The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South is making all-out efforts by utilizing all available resources to dewater and clear the accumulated rain water especially on roads in its jurisdiction

The dewatering was carried on roads including Empress Market, MA Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar, Road Denso Hall, Boulton Market, Kharadar, Old City Area, Clifton, Chakiwara, Hingoroabad, Nayaabad, Agra Taj and Lea Market, said a statement on Tuesday.

Administrator South,Dr Afshan Rubab Syed, along with Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Shaikh, visited Lyari zone and Saddar areas and inspected the dewatering.

Dr Afshan also directed the staff to ensure 100 percent attendance and work round the clock in three shifts, and warned that no dereliction of duty would be tolerated.

The concerned officials said that all the available equipment has been deployed for draining out the rain water from various localities.

The dewatering pumps as well as brushes are being used to remove the rain water from various areas.

Meanwhile, the staff also removed the fallen trees from the roads to clear these for the smooth flow of traffic.

The administration of South District has also set up an emergency room and residents have been advised to register their complaints on phone numbers: 99211390-99211492 regarding accumulated rain waters and fallen trees etc.