UrduPoint.com

"Do Dooni Chaar" Staged At Punjab Arts Council

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 08:31 PM

"Do Dooni Chaar" staged at Punjab Arts Council

A five-day classical theater festival kicked off at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :A five-day classical theater festival kicked off at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Monday.

According to the PAC spokesman, on the first-day a play "Do Dooni Chaar" was staged, presented by Patan Lok Natak. It was written and directed by William Pervez, while Arif Bhatti was in charge of production.

The issues like importance of education, its effects on human personality, attitudes of teachers, ghost schools and teachers across the country were discussed in the play.

Speaking on the occasion, special guest Naheed Manzoor said that Pervez William had chosen an important subject like education and conveyed a good message to the audience.

"Only through education can a country develop in the world while the government should take notice of the issue of ghost schools and teachers raised in the play", she urged.

While speaking on the occasion, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the purpose of the Drama Festival was to provide quality entertainment to the people.

He said the festival would feature five classical performances by well-known artists from the twin cities. Due to Covid-19, theater actors have been facing financial problems for the last two years, but he added that the government was providing financial support to the artists through the theater festival.

The cast included Zabir Sarhadi, Reha Yousaf, Sajid Bashir, Riaz Siddiqui, Rashid Khan, Seemahat, Ali Shan, Vicky, Arif Bhatti and Nemat Rajput.

Related Topics

World Education Punjab Rashid Khan From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Engineering College Karachi delegati ..

Pakistan Navy Engineering College Karachi delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities A ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University academic council appr ..

Sindh Agriculture University academic council approves new degree programmes

2 minutes ago
 CCPO assures SCBA president of solution to lawyers ..

CCPO assures SCBA president of solution to lawyers problems

2 minutes ago
 US Congress Unlikely to Pass Gun Control Laws in W ..

US Congress Unlikely to Pass Gun Control Laws in Wake of Recent Mass Shootings

2 minutes ago
 Musk Threatens to End Twitter Deal Over Fake Accou ..

Musk Threatens to End Twitter Deal Over Fake Accounts Dispute, Sending Stock Dow ..

5 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court orders for fixing pleas against ..

Lahore High Court orders for fixing pleas against Hamza election on 20th

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.