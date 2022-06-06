"Do Dooni Chaar" staged at Punjab Arts Council

A five-day classical theater festival kicked off at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :A five-day classical theater festival kicked off at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Monday.

According to the PAC spokesman, on the first-day a play "Do Dooni Chaar" was staged, presented by Patan Lok Natak. It was written and directed by William Pervez, while Arif Bhatti was in charge of production.

The issues like importance of education, its effects on human personality, attitudes of teachers, ghost schools and teachers across the country were discussed in the play.

Speaking on the occasion, special guest Naheed Manzoor said that Pervez William had chosen an important subject like education and conveyed a good message to the audience.

"Only through education can a country develop in the world while the government should take notice of the issue of ghost schools and teachers raised in the play", she urged.

While speaking on the occasion, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the purpose of the Drama Festival was to provide quality entertainment to the people.

He said the festival would feature five classical performances by well-known artists from the twin cities. Due to Covid-19, theater actors have been facing financial problems for the last two years, but he added that the government was providing financial support to the artists through the theater festival.

The cast included Zabir Sarhadi, Reha Yousaf, Sajid Bashir, Riaz Siddiqui, Rashid Khan, Seemahat, Ali Shan, Vicky, Arif Bhatti and Nemat Rajput.