Doctors demand issuance of Registration for Medical Practitioners licence

MULTAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :House officers of Nishtar Hospital on Wednesday staged a demonstration here in front of the Multan Press Club to press the government for issuance of Registration for Medical Practitioners (RMP) licence after completion of MBBS and one year house job.

The protestors raised slogans in favour of their demands, alleging that neither the administration of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) nor that of the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) was paying heed to their issue of practicing licence.

They said that either the government should issue them the required licence or any other documents under which they could render their services.

"Paid house job is another problem," they said and added that at least up to 35 seats should be reserved in every public hospital for doctors qualifying Medical Bachelor, Bachelor Surgery (MBBS) from a foreign country, who should also be issued RMP licence as soon as possible.

A group of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) consisting of Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Waqar Niazi and others attended the protest to show solidarity with protesting HOs.

The protestors blocked the road for some time throwing the traffic out of gear.