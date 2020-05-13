UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Demand Issuance Of Registration For Medical Practitioners Licence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:46 PM

Doctors demand issuance of Registration for Medical Practitioners licence

House officers of Nishtar Hospital on Wednesday staged a demonstration here in front of the Multan Press Club to press the government for issuance of Registration for Medical Practitioners (RMP) licence after completion of MBBS and one year house job

MULTAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :House officers of Nishtar Hospital on Wednesday staged a demonstration here in front of the Multan Press Club to press the government for issuance of Registration for Medical Practitioners (RMP) licence after completion of MBBS and one year house job.

The protestors raised slogans in favour of their demands, alleging that neither the administration of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) nor that of the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) was paying heed to their issue of practicing licence.

They said that either the government should issue them the required licence or any other documents under which they could render their services.

"Paid house job is another problem," they said and added that at least up to 35 seats should be reserved in every public hospital for doctors qualifying Medical Bachelor, Bachelor Surgery (MBBS) from a foreign country, who should also be issued RMP licence as soon as possible.

A group of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) consisting of Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Waqar Niazi and others attended the protest to show solidarity with protesting HOs.

The protestors blocked the road for some time throwing the traffic out of gear.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Protest Road Job Traffic Zulqarnain Haider Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopen driving schools after Eid ho ..

21 minutes ago

ADQ to acquire 50 percent stake in Al Dahra Holdin ..

36 minutes ago

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth Centre launches first Arab Youth Hackat ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

2 hours ago

Nathiagali free medical camp continues on 2nd day

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.