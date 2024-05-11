Open Menu

Domestic Disputes Claim Lives Of Two Women In Bahawalnagar

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Domestic disputes claim lives of two women in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Two women lost their lives on Saturday in separate incidents within the Bahawalnagar Sadar Circle.

According to police sources, the first tragedy unfolded in the Basti Dodhawali area, where Sajid, the accused, fatally shot his sister, Salma, during a heated domestic dispute and fled the scene.

The police swiftly arrived, securing the evidence and initiating legal proceedings. Salma’s remains were transported to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, in another corner of the same district, the lifeless body of Irshad Bibi was discovered hanging from a showcase in her home in Chak Nadir Shah. According to Irshad Bibi’s relatives, her husband, Bilal, is responsible for her tragic demise. Police registered the case and has launched further legal procedures.

