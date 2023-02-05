Domestic Violence awareness critical for its deterrence

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Domestic violence (a proportion of the total violence against women) is defined as any act committed within the family by a family member, or behavior that results in physical harm or psychological injury to an intimate partner or another member of the family.

Studies show that 40 per cent of women experienced physical or emotional violence in their lifetime. Divorced, widowed, and separated women suffered more violence than married women.

The domestic violence is not confined to matrimonial relationships. The last Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) for Pakistan revealed that 39 per cent of women aged 15-49, who had never been married, reported being subjected to Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) at some time.

Regarding legal framework, three laws including Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act 2016, Domestic Violence Prevention and Protection Act Sindh, 2013, and Domestic Violence Prevention and Protection Act Balochistan, 2014 are in place.

The basic challenges in controlling domestic violence is the societal acceptance of domestic violence, difficulties in registering FIRs, women's lack of legal knowledge and fear of the judicial system, and lack of financial independence of survivors.

Besides that, lack of domestic violence shelters and low number of female police officers also play a role in discoursing women from taking a decision.

The NCHR has already developed a policy brief on domestic violence and has launched a helpline (1413) for the protection of women's marriage rights in Punjab.

In addition to that, the NCHR has a complaint redressal mechanism and continuously follow up on rules and implementation of provincial domestic violence Acts in Sindh and Balochistan.