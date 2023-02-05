UrduPoint.com

Domestic Violence Awareness Critical For Its Deterrence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Domestic Violence awareness critical for its deterrence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Domestic violence (a proportion of the total violence against women) is defined as any act committed within the family by a family member, or behavior that results in physical harm or psychological injury to an intimate partner or another member of the family.

Studies show that 40 per cent of women experienced physical or emotional violence in their lifetime. Divorced, widowed, and separated women suffered more violence than married women.

The domestic violence is not confined to matrimonial relationships. The last Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) for Pakistan revealed that 39 per cent of women aged 15-49, who had never been married, reported being subjected to Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) at some time.

Regarding legal framework, three laws including Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act 2016, Domestic Violence Prevention and Protection Act Sindh, 2013, and Domestic Violence Prevention and Protection Act Balochistan, 2014 are in place.

The basic challenges in controlling domestic violence is the societal acceptance of domestic violence, difficulties in registering FIRs, women's lack of legal knowledge and fear of the judicial system, and lack of financial independence of survivors.

Besides that, lack of domestic violence shelters and low number of female police officers also play a role in discoursing women from taking a decision.

The NCHR has already developed a policy brief on domestic violence and has launched a helpline (1413) for the protection of women's marriage rights in Punjab.

In addition to that, the NCHR has a complaint redressal mechanism and continuously follow up on rules and implementation of provincial domestic violence Acts in Sindh and Balochistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Police Punjab Marriage Married Independence Women 2016 Family From

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoud ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi Director of Fujairah Crown P ..

52 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Sa ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Salem Al Zahmi advisor to Office ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitor ..

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitors in 2022

2 hours ago
 Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s gover ..

Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s government and private sectors to d ..

2 hours ago
 Partners of World Government Summit affirm its imp ..

Partners of World Government Summit affirm its important role as unique platform ..

3 hours ago
 World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 Feb ..

World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 February bringing together 10,000 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.