DPM Dar, Iranian FM exchange views on regional situation, US-Iran talks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday exchanged views on the evolving situation in South Asia and US-Iran talks while agreeing that complex issues could be resolved through diplomacy and negotiations.

The Iranian foreign minister met with DPM/FM Dar.

They appreciated each others’ constructive diplomatic efforts which demonstrated their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strong Pakistan-Iran ties and agreed to boost cooperation in trade, energy and connectivity.

They also agreed to maintain strong momentum in Pak-Iran relations including by maintaining an increased frequency of interaction at leadership level.