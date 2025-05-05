Gilani stresses collective responsibility to preserve cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday underscored the vital importance of preserving cultural heritage, calling it essential for educating future generations, promoting civilizational understanding, and strengthening social values.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of CultuRise, a newly launched organization focused on the protection, education, and advocacy of cultural heritage across Pakistan.

"It is encouraging to see CultuRise emerge as a modern and revolutionary initiative. Its efforts reflect the collective commitment required to preserve and promote our cultural legacy,” Gilani said.

Highlighting the significance of international cooperation, he welcomed the presence of UNESCO representatives and members of the diplomatic community at the event. "Whether it's Spain’s Alhambra, Hungary’s Buda Castle, or Pakistan’s Mohenjo-Daro and Lahore Fort, these sites are not just national treasures — they are shared human heritage,” he remarked.

The Senate Chairman stressed that the responsibility of cultural preservation lies with governments, parliaments, institutions, and individuals alike. "We must all play our role in ensuring that this great heritage is passed on to future generations."

Describing Pakistan’s cultural richness as a “bouquet of civilizations, languages, and traditions,” Gilani traced the nation's legacy from the ancient civilizations of Gandhara, Indus Valley, and Mehrgarh to the architectural marvels of the Mughal era.

He praised the craftsmanship, music, literature, and architectural styles of different regions, calling them “manifestations of national identity and resilience.”

However, he cautioned that urban development, neglect, and the pressures of modern life pose serious threats to the country's cultural foundations. “Preserving our heritage is not just about remembering the past — it is a national duty we owe to our future,” he said.

Reaffirming the Senate’s commitment, Gilani vowed to support initiatives that protect Pakistan’s tangible and intangible heritage.

He called for investment in education, public awareness, and capacity building to ensure that cultural treasures are preserved and celebrated.

“Our heritage connects us with the world through the universal language of art and culture. It can be a powerful tool to promote peace, harmony, and a positive image of Pakistan,” he added.

On the launch of CultuRise, Gilani urged the audience to become ambassadors of cultural preservation. “Let us unite to protect the stories, traditions, and masterpieces that define us. In doing so, we will honor our ancestors and inspire pride in the generations to come.”