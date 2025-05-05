Fisherman Killed In Blast As Explosive Device Detonates In Fishing Net
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A 25-year-old fisherman tragically lost his life after an explosive device accidentally detonated while he was fishing in the Indus River near Ghafarwala T-Point.
According to local sources, the victim, identified as Hazoor Bakhsh Sindhi, was fishing with a net when an unidentified explosive device became entangled in his gear.
The device exploded suddenly, killing him on the spot.
The Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported. The medical team confirmed the death and shifted the body to hospital for further legal procedures.
APP/akt
