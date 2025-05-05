Two terrorists killed in attack on Bannu check post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A terrorist attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) check post in Bannu was successfully thwarted and two militants were killed in the crossfire.

According to initial police report, the incident occurred in Dara Ghundairi area of Bannu, where terrorists opened fire on the FC check post.

The FC personnel responded swiftly and effectively, killing two attackers while others managed to flee.

Following the attack, police and FC forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to locate the fleeing suspects.

The situation is under control, and further investigation is underway.