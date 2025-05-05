Open Menu

Two Terrorists Killed In Attack On Bannu Check Post

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Two terrorists killed in attack on Bannu check post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A terrorist attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) check post in Bannu was successfully thwarted and two militants were killed in the crossfire.

According to initial police report, the incident occurred in Dara Ghundairi area of Bannu, where terrorists opened fire on the FC check post.

The FC personnel responded swiftly and effectively, killing two attackers while others managed to flee.

Following the attack, police and FC forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to locate the fleeing suspects.

The situation is under control, and further investigation is underway.

Recent Stories

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

45 minutes ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

3 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

4 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

4 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

5 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

5 hours ago
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to ..

Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism

5 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicalit ..

Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

16 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan