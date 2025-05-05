Petroleum Minister Reaffirms Support For Refining Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Monday reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the growth of Pakistan’s refining industry while ensuring affordable and reliable energy for consumers.
He expressed these views during a meeting with a high-level delegation of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) representing Pakistan’s leading oil refineries.
The minister appreciated the industry’s proactive role in maintaining energy security and pledged the government’s full cooperation in strengthening civilian and defense energy requirements.
The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the government and the refining sector to ensure sustainable energy supplies, enhance refinery efficiency, and address pressing industry challenges.
Key issues discussed included refinery upgradation, improving fuel quality standards, and refining policy frameworks to boost the petroleum sector’s contribution to national economic growth.
Amid recent border tensions with India, the refinery CEOs assured the minister of their full operational readiness to meet the fuel demands of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.
They affirmed that strategic reserves and uninterrupted production capacities are in place to support defense requirements under any circumstances.
The Minister emphasized the importance of the refining sector in Pakistan’s energy landscape, stating, “The government recognizes the vital role of refineries and is committed to enabling a conducive policy environment for modernization, enhanced fuel quality, and long-term sustainability. Our collaboration is key to ensuring energy security and economic resilience.”
The refinery heads shared their operational challenges and requested government support in modernization efforts and fiscal incentives. Both sides agreed to maintain regular consultations to drive forward sectoral reforms and development.
The delegation included Zahid Mir (CEO, Pakistan Refinery Limited), Irtiza Qureshi (MD, PARCO), Adil Khattak (CEO, Attock Refinery Limited), Amir Abbasi (CEO, Cynergico), and Asad Hasan (CEO, National Refinery Limited). Senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum, including Secretary Petroleum Momin Agha, Additional Secretary Zafar Abbas, and Director General Oil Imran Ahmed, also attended the meeting.
