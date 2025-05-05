Open Menu

Petroleum Minister Reaffirms Support For Refining Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Petroleum Minister reaffirms support for refining sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Monday reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the growth of Pakistan’s refining industry while ensuring affordable and reliable energy for consumers.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a high-level delegation of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) representing Pakistan’s leading oil refineries.

The minister appreciated the industry’s proactive role in maintaining energy security and pledged the government’s full cooperation in strengthening civilian and defense energy requirements.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the government and the refining sector to ensure sustainable energy supplies, enhance refinery efficiency, and address pressing industry challenges.

Key issues discussed included refinery upgradation, improving fuel quality standards, and refining policy frameworks to boost the petroleum sector’s contribution to national economic growth.

Amid recent border tensions with India, the refinery CEOs assured the minister of their full operational readiness to meet the fuel demands of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

They affirmed that strategic reserves and uninterrupted production capacities are in place to support defense requirements under any circumstances.

The Minister emphasized the importance of the refining sector in Pakistan’s energy landscape, stating, “The government recognizes the vital role of refineries and is committed to enabling a conducive policy environment for modernization, enhanced fuel quality, and long-term sustainability. Our collaboration is key to ensuring energy security and economic resilience.”

The refinery heads shared their operational challenges and requested government support in modernization efforts and fiscal incentives. Both sides agreed to maintain regular consultations to drive forward sectoral reforms and development.

The delegation included Zahid Mir (CEO, Pakistan Refinery Limited), Irtiza Qureshi (MD, PARCO), Adil Khattak (CEO, Attock Refinery Limited), Amir Abbasi (CEO, Cynergico), and Asad Hasan (CEO, National Refinery Limited). Senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum, including Secretary Petroleum Momin Agha, Additional Secretary Zafar Abbas, and Director General Oil Imran Ahmed, also attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

42 minutes ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

3 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

4 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

4 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

5 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

5 hours ago
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to ..

Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism

5 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicalit ..

Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

16 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan