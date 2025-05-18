DPM/FM Dar to visit China on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) On the invitation of the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will undertake an official visit to Beijing from 19 to 21 May.

“During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister will hold in-depth discussions with Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability,” Foreign Office Spokesperson, on Sunday, said in a press release.

The two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

“The visit forms part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” it was further added.